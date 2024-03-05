BreakingNews
Republicans have ‘blood on hands’ for failed border, gun reform

After every mass shooting in the United States, politicians always say, “It’s too soon to talk about” passing common sense gun reform. Yet, following the tragic murder of a young woman in Athens, our Republican governor and congressmen didn’t wait 30 minutes to make it political by blaming the current administration for lax immigration policies. They failed to mention that a bipartisan agreement, which would have funded more border patrol personnel and more courts, was reached in the U.S. Senate only to be killed by House Republicans.

If the Biden administration has “blood on its hands” following this tragedy, then I posit that Republican governors, legislators and members of Congress must be swimming in the blood of all those massacred by firearms due to their failure to pass meaningful gun reform.

MARILYN GOODWIN, ATHENS

No mention of lax gun laws by Athens mayor

I always look forward to reading comments from any Democrat on violent crime, as most will provide a good laugh.

A quote from the Feb. 29 Atlanta Journal-Constitution news story “Demonstrators disrupt mayor’s press conference” about the recent murder on UGA’s campus does not disappoint. Democratic Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz states: “Responsibility for this crime rests solely upon the perpetrator.”

Really?

After any senseless mass shooting when’s the last time you’ve heard any Dem blame the perpetrator? Me, neither. Instead, it’s always the lack of gun control laws, easy gun access and on and on, but never the perp. Has something changed? Nope. The only reason to blame the perp this time is simply to provide cover for the Dem mayor’s policy of protecting illegal immigrants.

PETE BONDESEN, BROOKHAVEN

