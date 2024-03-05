Republicans have ‘blood on hands’ for failed border, gun reform

After every mass shooting in the United States, politicians always say, “It’s too soon to talk about” passing common sense gun reform. Yet, following the tragic murder of a young woman in Athens, our Republican governor and congressmen didn’t wait 30 minutes to make it political by blaming the current administration for lax immigration policies. They failed to mention that a bipartisan agreement, which would have funded more border patrol personnel and more courts, was reached in the U.S. Senate only to be killed by House Republicans.

If the Biden administration has “blood on its hands” following this tragedy, then I posit that Republican governors, legislators and members of Congress must be swimming in the blood of all those massacred by firearms due to their failure to pass meaningful gun reform.