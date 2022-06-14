Wouldn’t these laws protect them and their loved ones? Shouldn’t they be leading the charge for responsible gun ownership?

Does it boil down to money -- the huge sums of money the NRA donates to legislators? When will they wake up? When will Americans wake up, shouting from the rooftops: “We love our children more than our guns”?

MARILYN E. GOOTMAN, ATHENS

Worth noting Georgia officials who participated in Jan. 6 falsehoods

Thanks to the AJC for listing Georgia players leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

I hope all will take note of our former elected officials who:

1.) sided with the state of Texas in a lawsuit that sought to invalidate our state’s election,

2.) those who shared false allegations of voting fraud after our state counted the ballots three times, and;

3.) those who participated in a slate of false presidential electors, possibly violating state or federal election laws.

Some of these officials continue to run for office, and I think Georgia can certainly do without more turmoil around falsehoods.

CLAIR M. MULLER, ATLANTA