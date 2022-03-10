Citizens of the U.S. and other NATO countries praise the Ukrainian citizens’ resolve to hold off Putin’s army as it invaded Ukraine. At first, with the help of ordinary citizens, the Ukrainian military gallantly defended the border with limited weaponry and makeshift Molotov cocktails — all the while begging for help from the U.S. and NATO. Then, as Putin’s army breached the Ukrainian border and bombed, burned and shot these heroic Ukrainians, we, the American people, cheered them on when it was obvious they were on a suicide mission. And, it is possible with our cheering, they were not only egged on to their own destruction, but quite possibly it made Putin even more determined to destroy Ukraine and its citizens. Putin knew the U.S. and NATO were only going to, so to speak, “hold Ukraine’s coat” while they fought to their deaths.

BECKY SMITH, ROSWELL