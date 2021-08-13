READERS WRITE

Right now, we are experiencing national chaos in the battle against COVID-19. Congress cannot agree on an approach. Our governor wants free choice regarding masks. The governor of Florida fights to prevent businesses from demanding patrons wear masks. Here in Georgia, neighboring school districts have different rules.

Some 50 million people out of a world population of 2 billion died from the Spanish flu. At the rate we and the rest of the world are going, we will equal the death rate of the Spanish flu. So it is not a question of will it happen, but of when?

DAN SIEGEL, DACULA