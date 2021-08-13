READERS WRITE

Mandatory vaccinations for healthcare workers needed
Over 60 medical organizations, including the American Medical Women’s Association (AMWA), have called for mandatory vaccinations for healthcare workers. As COVID-19 variants emerge, causing increased illness and death, we must protect our healthcare workers, of whom the majority are women. Over 95% of physicians in the U.S. are vaccinated. Existing vaccines have proven effective and being a vaccinated healthcare worker is the logical and ethical way to put patients first. As the vaccine moves towards full FDA approval, health systems should mandate vaccinations for all who care for patients. It will protect our workforce, their colleagues, families, patients, and long-term care patients. It is especially necessary to protect those who are vulnerable, including unvaccinated children and the immunocompromised. As physicians, we care about keeping our community healthy. We thank the health systems Emory, Piedmont, and Trinity for making this commitment!
RACHEL SCHONBERGER, M.D., AMWA MEMBER, AND THERESA ROHR-KIRCHGRABER, M.D., CHAIR, ADVOCACY TASK FORCE, AMWA
To stop virus chaos, President needs to take control
In regard to national control of the virus, for a while, I’ve felt that we would be best with one person setting parameters for the entire nation, and the highest-ranking person should be the one. At one time, that person was Donald Trump. My belief hasn’t changed. Although I disapprove of his policies, that person should now be Joe Biden.
Right now, we are experiencing national chaos in the battle against COVID-19. Congress cannot agree on an approach. Our governor wants free choice regarding masks. The governor of Florida fights to prevent businesses from demanding patrons wear masks. Here in Georgia, neighboring school districts have different rules.
Some 50 million people out of a world population of 2 billion died from the Spanish flu. At the rate we and the rest of the world are going, we will equal the death rate of the Spanish flu. So it is not a question of will it happen, but of when?
DAN SIEGEL, DACULA