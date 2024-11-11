The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 23 has a motto: Duty, honor, commitment.

Duty: fulfilling obligations.

Honor: integrity, ethics, loyalty, service, respect.

Commitment: promise to act with purpose, an obligation.

The VVA motto is: “Never again will one generation of veterans abandon another.”

These are tenets of a veteran.

On Nov. 11, 1918, the conclusion of World War l was called Armistice Day. Years later, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a bill to make Nov. 11 Veterans Day.

Many veterans, because of their service, have physical and mental disabilities. These veterans are cared for by the Veterans Affairs (VA), which is a strong partner in the care of these veterans. Also, family members are caregivers of these veterans and have VA training. On Memorial Day in May, we recognize those who lost their lives in war.

The veterans’ presence is to keep the peace, and knowing that the nation stands with our veterans is heartwarming. I share respect every day for our veterans and their families. Thank you for your dedication and devotion.

LOUIS COHEN, DUNWOODY