Thank a veteran today and every day
A veteran has a military occupational specialty, and many veterans have taken advanced training to be qualified in their specialty. Some specialties lead to civilian careers. The individual is always a veteran.
A veteran who has given military service in wartime and who was discharged honorably has earned the title of veteran. Veterans are of different ages, and their service to our nation has shown itself over many wars. If not for the veterans helping other countries, our democracy would be in disorder. Many veterans are community volunteers.
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 23 has a motto: Duty, honor, commitment.
Duty: fulfilling obligations.
Honor: integrity, ethics, loyalty, service, respect.
Commitment: promise to act with purpose, an obligation.
The VVA motto is: “Never again will one generation of veterans abandon another.”
These are tenets of a veteran.
On Nov. 11, 1918, the conclusion of World War l was called Armistice Day. Years later, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a bill to make Nov. 11 Veterans Day.
Many veterans, because of their service, have physical and mental disabilities. These veterans are cared for by the Veterans Affairs (VA), which is a strong partner in the care of these veterans. Also, family members are caregivers of these veterans and have VA training. On Memorial Day in May, we recognize those who lost their lives in war.
The veterans’ presence is to keep the peace, and knowing that the nation stands with our veterans is heartwarming. I share respect every day for our veterans and their families. Thank you for your dedication and devotion.
LOUIS COHEN, DUNWOODY