SUSAN MATEJA, DECATUR

Ways Democrats could outsmart Republicans in mid-terms

The Republicans, mainstream media and even some Democrats predict a big win for the Republicans in the upcoming mid-term elections. These predictions are based on President Biden’s approval ratings being underwater, and not to mention hushed talk of Biden’s mental decline.

However, suppose the Democrats can keep the fear of COVID alive and use absentee voting as effectively as they did in the recent Presidential election. Then, we could see them hang on and keep a slim majority in both houses in the mid-term elections.

Republicans can and will get their voters to the polls. Therefore, if COVID is still a big fear, the Democrats will use the relaxed COVID rules of voting by absentee ballots to bring in the Democrats’ votes, again outsmarting the Republicans.

BECKY SMITH, ROSWELL