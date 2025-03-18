Opinion
FEBRUARY 28, 2013-ATLANTA: Public art Provocateur, Randy Osborne works on his "Letter A Day" project in his Inman Park apartment on Thurs. 28th, 2013.

FEBRUARY 28, 2013-ATLANTA: Public art Provocateur, Randy Osborne works on his "Letter A Day" project in his Inman Park apartment on Thurs. 28th, 2013. PHIL SKINNER / PSKINNER@AJC.COM editor's note: CQ.
State GOP is selective on parental responsibility

Like most people, I certainly would agree with Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch that “every gun owner should take full responsibility for their guns,” making sure that they are not available to children. He cited parents as having this responsibility regarding guns. (“State GOP promotes gun agenda, largely ignoring Democrats,” AJC March 13).

I would hope that parents would take that responsibility seriously, of course. Guns are a lethal weapon. So are cars, and we all know that cars have a number of requirements attached to their use.

What really struck me was that Georgia legislators do not seem to believe that parents “should take full responsibility” for the health/well-being of their children. Take, for example, the transgender issue. In this matter, legislators seem to believe that the government must absolutely step in.

ALIDA C. SILVERMAN, ATLANTA

Pentagon DEI purge erases history, suppresses diversity

The Pentagon’s decision to purge images and records related to diversity, equity and inclusion is appalling. This action risks erasing history, ignoring heroism and blocking recognition of groundbreaking achievements in the military. It undermines the valiant contributions of women, people of color and other minorities who have excelled as soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines despite past injustices.

Our military has historically led the way in addressing these inequities, proving that equal opportunity allows diverse and equally qualified individuals to thrive. Removing their images attempts to deny past wrongs and erase their stories. This includes trailblazers like the first black fighting units, the first women to graduate from Marine infantry training and the first promotions for admirals and generals of color.

The use of artificial intelligence by young, unelected tech workers to implement this purge has led to absurd errors, such as flagging the Enola Gay bomber because of its name. This highlights the recklessness of the initiative.

At its core, this purge reflects a desire to return to a society dominated by a particular race and class. It is part of a broader agenda to suppress diversity and restore privilege as a birthright for white men.

America must not allow this backward march. We owe it to our heroes to preserve their legacy and ensure future generations learn from their sacrifices.

JEFF JOSLIN, ATLANTA

Peace deal must include Ukraine’s best interests

At the end of World War I, the French, British and U.S. imposed on Germany the terms it must accept to achieve lasting world peace. To seek relief from the consequences of those draconian terms, Germany embraced a malignant dictatorship, triggering World War II.

It is folly for the U.S., China or any other world power to think that real peace can be achieved without voluntary participation by the warring parties and meaningful recognition of Ukraine’s best interests.

DONALD WEISSMAN, EVANS

State Rep. Mark Newton, R-Augusta, speaks on the gun storage tax credit bill he sponsored, HB 79, at the House in the Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Republicans in the Georgia Legislature push a pro-gun agenda, while Democrats struggle to be heard

Democrats in the Georgia General Assembly are using Republican-backed gun bills to debate broader weapons legislation.

Carolyn Hugley reflects on three decades under the Gold Dome

The House Minority Leader shares her legislative priorities with Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy.

During the pandemic, aid provided by the American Rescue Plan Act kept many child care programs afloat. Since those funds lapsed a little over a year ago, conditions for this industry are worse than ever. According to research by Quality Care for Children, 15% of Georgia’s child care programs are at risk for closure.

Child care should be valued and supported in Georgia and beyond

State must hold polluters accountable

Superintendent Bryan Johnson (right) interacts with 11-year-old student Ronnie Burks during Sylvan Hills Middle School’s first day of class on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Atlanta. (AJC file)

Exclusive: Atlanta superintendent wants to take a ‘back to basics’ approach

Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Johnson wants to develop a "back to basics" approach to education.

How Brian Kemp’s proposed legal overhaul could affect your health care

The AJC answers questions about how Senate Bill 68 would impact health care.

Why this architecture firm has stayed in downtown Atlanta for more than a century

The firm is among the stalwarts of downtown’s corporate ecosystem, which has gone through its ebbs and flows over the past century.