What really struck me was that Georgia legislators do not seem to believe that parents “should take full responsibility” for the health/well-being of their children. Take, for example, the transgender issue. In this matter, legislators seem to believe that the government must absolutely step in.

ALIDA C. SILVERMAN, ATLANTA

Pentagon DEI purge erases history, suppresses diversity

The Pentagon’s decision to purge images and records related to diversity, equity and inclusion is appalling. This action risks erasing history, ignoring heroism and blocking recognition of groundbreaking achievements in the military. It undermines the valiant contributions of women, people of color and other minorities who have excelled as soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines despite past injustices.

Our military has historically led the way in addressing these inequities, proving that equal opportunity allows diverse and equally qualified individuals to thrive. Removing their images attempts to deny past wrongs and erase their stories. This includes trailblazers like the first black fighting units, the first women to graduate from Marine infantry training and the first promotions for admirals and generals of color.

The use of artificial intelligence by young, unelected tech workers to implement this purge has led to absurd errors, such as flagging the Enola Gay bomber because of its name. This highlights the recklessness of the initiative.

At its core, this purge reflects a desire to return to a society dominated by a particular race and class. It is part of a broader agenda to suppress diversity and restore privilege as a birthright for white men.

America must not allow this backward march. We owe it to our heroes to preserve their legacy and ensure future generations learn from their sacrifices.

JEFF JOSLIN, ATLANTA

Peace deal must include Ukraine’s best interests

At the end of World War I, the French, British and U.S. imposed on Germany the terms it must accept to achieve lasting world peace. To seek relief from the consequences of those draconian terms, Germany embraced a malignant dictatorship, triggering World War II.

It is folly for the U.S., China or any other world power to think that real peace can be achieved without voluntary participation by the warring parties and meaningful recognition of Ukraine’s best interests.

DONALD WEISSMAN, EVANS