As a hospice social worker, I ask my U.S. representative, Nikema Williams, to vote for House Resolution 4740, which codifies this. Help this woman.

ELLEN SLACK, DECATUR

Immigrants help keep economy growing

Speakers at the Republican National Convention denigrated immigrants in the most derogatory terms possible. They were parroting their leader, who has shamelessly used this racist strategy to forward his political ambitions from the moment he came down the golden escalator in 2015.

Republicans don’t seem to get that while the economies of Italy, Japan and South Korea (to name a few) are in big trouble because their birthrates are so low, immigrants are keeping our own U.S. economy growing robustly, even though our birthrate is just below “replacement” level. Simply put, we need immigrants. They are a key part of many sectors of our economy (e.g., in agriculture, medical care and high-tech jobs) while paying taxes, including Social Security. They will become even more important as our population ages.

Remember, it was on Trump’s orders that the GOP-led House jettisoned strong bipartisan legislation that would have gone a long way toward fixing the problems of illegal immigrants at the border.

CAROLYN FARLEY, ATLANTA