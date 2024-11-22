In “Why identity politics keeps tearing us apart,” Carolyn Bourdeaux advocated against a “silo” mentality in our cultures, wherein communities continue to isolate themselves from “the other,” exacerbating hatred and bigotry against anyone “different from us.”

So very sad, as different cultures have so much to learn from each other.

If we are not willing to “visit” or engage with communities “different” from us by improving mass transit, the chasm of divisions in our society will continue to deepen.

SALPI ADROUNY, M.D., JOHNS CREEK

Voter remorse will come, but it could be too late

Democrats everywhere are hand-wringing and arguing over how they’ll win back the confidence of the American people. I doubt they really need to worry about that.

Soon after Donald Trump returns to the presidency, Americans will realize in horror how they blundered by voting him back into office. As the economy tanks because of nonsensical tariffs and the expulsion of millions of immigrants vital to the national workforce, as Trump’s stormtroopers begin rounding up his political rivals and anyone else critical of him, as medication abortion becomes impossible and even birth control is threatened, as the replacement of professional federal civil servants with incompetent political hacks cripples the government services we depend on, as anti-vaccination policies result in epidemics of heretofore nearly eradicated childhood diseases, Americans will be clamoring to return Democrats to power.

Of course, voter remorse might then be too late. Trump will likely follow Russian President Vladimir Putin’s example and allow only rigged sham elections. Democracies voted away are very hard to restore.

CHRIS MOSER, STONECREST