Readers Write

Congratulations on Michael Kanell’s article on the performance of the Georgia Department of Labor “Many in state seeking benefits want answers,” News, June 20. The DOL and the state’s political leadership shows little interest and less concern for millions of Georgians who lost employment through no fault of their own.

At the same time that Amazon was able to build and staff dozens of new distribution centers and hire thousands of drivers, Georgia ranked 47th among states, according to the inspector general of the U.S. Department of Labor, in starting emergency payments to those who lost jobs. Amazon can deliver a toothbrush overnight, but after a year, Georgia still has 136,000 cases of benefit applications waiting to be reviewed.