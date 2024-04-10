Neither political party has unifying vision for America

America’s lack of principled political leadership is the fundamental issue causing our nation’s current political chaos. Neither the Democrat nor Republican 2024 presidential selection has mass appeal. And to date, neither has put forth a unifying vision for America’s future if they are elected.

Nothing will change our country’s present cultural and political discord, and unwillingness to get over mistakes made in America’s past, until our national leadership puts in place fundamental and unambiguous solutions to America’s real problems today.

America’s next president and vice president must be well-qualified, trustworthy, charismatic individuals seeking to better our nation. They must understand that every American counts on them for competent, principled leadership.

If our presidential elections are won only by ideologues or career politicians who simply have the most partisan supporters on Election Day, then Pogo was prophetic: “We have met the enemy and he is us.”

America’s legacy should be its accomplishments, not our ignorance.

JOHN C. STULL, ATLANTA

Calling on EPD to deny mining permit, protect Okefenokee

Efforts to “protect the Okefenokee” in the 2025 General Assembly may be well intended, but that would not prevent unjustified damage if the pending Environmental Protection Division permit is issued this year. That permit would enable Twin Pines Minerals to mine 582 acres of Trail Ridge for titanium, a mineral found in numerous locations across at least four other states having deposits where world-class environmentally unique features are not directly threatened.

A hundred well-qualified scientists issued a statement declaring that mining Trail Ridge is likely to cause irreversible harm to Okefenokee’s internationally treasured natural resources, presenting unacceptable risks. Rather than accommodating Twin Pines, EPD should properly enforce its mission, to “… take the lead in ensuring clean air, water and land … [to] pursue a sustainable environment.”

By scientifically informed, objective standards, the proposed mining is not sustainable, nor does it ensure clean air, water and land. Therefore, if EPD is to honor its legal obligation to protect the public interest, the Twin Pines mining permit must be denied.

DAVID KYLER, SAINT SIMONS ISLAND,

CENTER FOR A SUSTAINABLE COAST