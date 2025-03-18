Now, with glee, Trump and Elon Musk are inflicting economic suffering and sacrifice on people who never voted for it — and I don’t just mean “deep state” Democrats in the federal workforce. I mean Trump voters, who will see damage to programs they like such as Social Security, Medicaid, veterans’ benefits and air safety because of workforce cuts, and who will pay more this year for cars, groceries, and every item at Walmart and Target because of tariffs.

President Trump’s promises about the “short term” are vague — weeks? months? years? Meanwhile, Congress will waste no time employing DOGE savings now to pass a tax cut for the wealthiest Americans — also promised by candidate Trump.

Who is President Trump keeping his campaign promises to? Actions speak louder than words.

JENNY SUTTON, WOODSTOCK

Balance cost-cutting with healthy economy

From its beginning, I thought Trump’s cost-cutting, primarily by headcount reduction, seemed to ignore the economic impact and could increase the probability of a recession.

The reductions increased unemployment, decreased government spending and traumatized some members of the public by the harsh firings. These factors are typical precursors to a recession, and when added to our current high interest rates and inflation, they increase the probability of a recession.

I am not against reducing the cost and increasing the efficiency of government, but efforts to do so must be balanced with maintaining a healthy, growing economy.

MIKE WROBLEWSKI, BUCKHEAD

Misuse of gov’t records could last a lifetime

We are focused on Donald Trump but should be focused on Elon Musk (co-president). How does our democracy survive the greed and the ego of the world’s richest man?

Musk now has access to all the important records of the U.S. government. And he’s just getting started deconstructing our federal government agencies with records of every past and present employee. I fear he will use this information to help himself.

Trump will not be president forever, but the misuse of information collected by Musk will last my lifetime and the lifetimes of my children and grandchildren.

But we still have the right to vote, and 2026 will come soon. Let us unite to save our democracy by putting country before party and elect people who will fight the Trump/Musk presidency.

JUDY COHEN, DECATUR