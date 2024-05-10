As Stephen Stills and Buffalo Springfield once sang, " Nobody’s right if everybody’s wrong.”

KURT OHBERG, ATLANTA

Opening energy markets good step in fossil fuel reduction

When I read the “New EV plant (Hyundai’s Metaplant) (plans) to buy Texas solar” (AJC, May 6), which triggers the opening of the Southeast energy market, I celebrated companies prioritizing decarbonization and the courts prioritizing opening energy markets.

After reading the Southern Co. (SO) argument that wholesale energy markets burden the people, saying their approach protects them, I thought, too slowly. Many SO customers carry the burden of building nuclear plants while their stockholders reap dividends.

How can we reduce costs and dirty power sources?

1. Change utility models from return on equity (ROE) to performance-based regulation (PBR), which prioritizes society goals, not just profit-making [e.g., Illinois].

2. Pass a national carbon cashback, a rising price on oil, gas and coal, with all the revenue returned to the people. This is not a tax, which some voters fear will burden their personal budget. It protects people while preserving choice and incentivizing zero-emission sources.

Reducing fossil fuel pollution depends on leaders becoming clean market stewards.

BOB JAMES, ATLANTA