Readers Write

RANDY COOK, MARIETTA

While Americans suffer, billionaires take joyrides

Maybe it’s me. Is anyone else tired of a news cycle dominated by billionaires fulfilling childhood dreams? While most Americans struggle to survive in the quiet between waves of COVID-19, our savings decimated, and living hand to mouth, we are subjected to joy rides in space by celebrities. The western United States is on fire with lakes and rivers, devoid of life-giving water. The air, smoky and poisoned, is flowing eastward and showing up on the east coast.

Half of Americans are vaccinated, and the others are at risk of contracting the virus. I notice the folks wearing the masks tend to be vaccinated, and those opposed to the mask usually are not vaccinated. The mainstream media advocates vaccinations, wearing masks and social distancing, while the right-wing media is calling the pandemic a plandemic.

Maybe now is not the best time to take an expensive joyride.

