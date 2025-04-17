As evidenced recently by the Florida congressional elections, the national environment has allowed Democrats to cut deep into Republican winning margins. While no Democrat could likely replace Sen. Beach, this election can highlight the discontent Georgians have toward the current administration.

The race for 2026 will be paved by the lessons learned in 2025, and we need to keep our eyes peeled on the special elections coming our way.

CALEB LUX, LILBURN

‘Sin taxes’ do more harm than good

Parker Short’s “Bow to reality: Legalize pot, gambling” (AJC, April 11) makes a point — an ironic one. Highlighting his DeKalb County Schools and University of Michigan educational background and current pursuit of a Master of Public Policy at Duke, Short’s brilliant idea is to legalize and tax marijuana and gambling to fund education in Georgia. Would that education include explaining the dangers of gambling and using marijuana? Or would legalization provide the imprimatur that both are OK to pursue without any harm to individuals or society?

Such taxes were previously called “sin taxes” for a reason. Now, with sin often embraced rather than avoided, progressive thinking is for the state to make money off it. Where’s the fun unless the government gets its cut?

Short and his article illustrate that more education does not necessarily make one smarter or society better off. That he is active in the Democratic Party and “has worked in state, local and federal government” is of little surprise.

GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA

Who in Washington is listening to our concerns?

Who can one go to to listen to our concerns and hopefully respond with assistance or action?

One used to be able to correspond with their elective representative or senator and receive such. I have tried both the Republican and the Democrat. What do I get in return? “Word salad” or total endorsement for the imprudent actions that are taking place.

Our elected people are either endorsing the bizarre executive orders being implemented (for fear of losing their position?) or sitting on their hands and doing nothing except maybe saying how distressed they are about what is happening.

Isn’t Congress supposed to check what the executive branch is doing? Executive orders and other executive decisions can be neutralized in some way or fashion by Congress, or at least be subject to some intelligent discussion.

My opinion is that they are too scared to do so. Also, they are too concerned about retaining their position, and me, not so much. Who can one go to listen to our concerns?

BOB BRAY, BLAIRSVILLE