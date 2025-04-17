State Dems can make inroads in special elections
Democrats have large potential in this year’s special elections.
In addition to the Public Service Commission races this fall, there will be at least one special state Senate race to fill Sen. Brandon Beach’s seat with his upcoming departure. While his district represents a very conservative area of the north metro, Democrats have the potential to cut into this margin significantly.
As evidenced recently by the Florida congressional elections, the national environment has allowed Democrats to cut deep into Republican winning margins. While no Democrat could likely replace Sen. Beach, this election can highlight the discontent Georgians have toward the current administration.
The race for 2026 will be paved by the lessons learned in 2025, and we need to keep our eyes peeled on the special elections coming our way.
CALEB LUX, LILBURN
‘Sin taxes’ do more harm than good
Parker Short’s “Bow to reality: Legalize pot, gambling” (AJC, April 11) makes a point — an ironic one. Highlighting his DeKalb County Schools and University of Michigan educational background and current pursuit of a Master of Public Policy at Duke, Short’s brilliant idea is to legalize and tax marijuana and gambling to fund education in Georgia. Would that education include explaining the dangers of gambling and using marijuana? Or would legalization provide the imprimatur that both are OK to pursue without any harm to individuals or society?
Such taxes were previously called “sin taxes” for a reason. Now, with sin often embraced rather than avoided, progressive thinking is for the state to make money off it. Where’s the fun unless the government gets its cut?
Short and his article illustrate that more education does not necessarily make one smarter or society better off. That he is active in the Democratic Party and “has worked in state, local and federal government” is of little surprise.
GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA
Who in Washington is listening to our concerns?
Who can one go to to listen to our concerns and hopefully respond with assistance or action?
One used to be able to correspond with their elective representative or senator and receive such. I have tried both the Republican and the Democrat. What do I get in return? “Word salad” or total endorsement for the imprudent actions that are taking place.
Our elected people are either endorsing the bizarre executive orders being implemented (for fear of losing their position?) or sitting on their hands and doing nothing except maybe saying how distressed they are about what is happening.
Isn’t Congress supposed to check what the executive branch is doing? Executive orders and other executive decisions can be neutralized in some way or fashion by Congress, or at least be subject to some intelligent discussion.
My opinion is that they are too scared to do so. Also, they are too concerned about retaining their position, and me, not so much. Who can one go to listen to our concerns?
BOB BRAY, BLAIRSVILLE
Keep Reading
Former Gwinnett school board chair jumps in race to challenge 12-term Rep. David Scott
Everton Blair, a former Gwinnett school board chair, becomes latest Democrat to test Rep. David Scott’s staying power in Congress.
Geoff Duncan: ‘We have an opportunity as Georgians to step up’
AJC contributor Geoff Duncan and Georgia Democrats Interim Chair talk building momentum for 2026 cycle.
How Brandon Beach went from metro Atlanta transit champion to MAGA warrior
Over the last four years, Sen. Brandon Beach has done Donald Trump's bidding as much as any elected official in Georgia.
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez
Atlanta chief backs citizen review of police deadly force
Follow on to an AJC investigation into failure of citizen review board to probe cases of police deadly force. Police chief supports its oversight role and pledges cooperation.
TORPY: Want to win bigly in court? Get jurors with MAGA hats
You know you’ve entered Bizzarro World territory when Georgia’s last Democratic governor would strike Brian Kemp from a jury but would keep Marjorie Taylor Greene.
What’s filming in Georgia in April 2025?
Films starring Mark Wahlberg and Nicolas Cage began production in Georgia within the past month.