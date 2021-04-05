In light of attacks, let’s recognize our common humanity
We of the US-China Peoples Friendship Association of Atlanta (USCPFA-Atlanta) join with the Chinese and all other AAPI communities in standing up to anti-Asian prejudice and actions that arise from it.
This sordid part of our country’s history has been reviewed again in recent days. The letter “America benefits from the talents of Asian Americans”, Readers Write, March 24, by contrast, reminds us of the great contributions of educated, professional individuals of AAPI heritage. Yet even people of such background may be targeted as they walk American streets.
The recent attack struck those of more humble background and work, who also contribute to society. As we strive to improve these conditions, let us all look each other in the eye and recognize our common humanity. This will move us toward the goals we share: good work and family life, personal security, and hopes realized. These are great aspirations: let’s all contribute to achieving them.
ED KREBS, PRESIDENT, USCPFA-Atlanta
Small businesses need more grant funding, loans
Andy Peters’ story, “Small Ga. businesses still struggling to navigate federal relief loans,” Sunday Business, March 28, highlighted the ongoing challenges small businesses face as they try to survive during the pandemic. Small Business Majority’s recent polling found that 10% of Georgia small businesses will permanently close in the next three months, while another 10% will close temporarily without more assistance. While Paycheck Protection Program loans have been critical to sustaining small businesses so far, small business owners will need Congress and Georgia lawmakers to provide more grant funding, as well as long-term recovery loan programs. Without them, even more small businesses will close for good.
RACHEL SHANKLIN, GEORGIA OUTREACH MANAGER, SMALL BUSINESS MAJORITY