We of the US-China Peoples Friendship Association of Atlanta (USCPFA-Atlanta) join with the Chinese and all other AAPI communities in standing up to anti-Asian prejudice and actions that arise from it.

This sordid part of our country’s history has been reviewed again in recent days. The letter “America benefits from the talents of Asian Americans”, Readers Write, March 24, by contrast, reminds us of the great contributions of educated, professional individuals of AAPI heritage. Yet even people of such background may be targeted as they walk American streets.