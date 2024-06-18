Calling on Biden to protect mixed-status families

We firmly encourage President Biden to use his executive power to offer protections to long-term undocumented immigrants in our country. At the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, we strive to support the economic development of Hispanic businesses and professionals by advocating for pro-business policies. President Biden has existing authority to take two big actions that would protect mixed-status families who live in fear of their family being separated.

One of those is parole in place for spouses of U.S. citizens. This is already being used successfully for military families, emphasizing the need for extension to mixed-status families that would greatly benefit from its protections. The second action would be expanding Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for countries that meet the statutory requirements, providing much-needed relief to millions of undocumented residents and their families by keeping families together.