Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Federal judge blocks Trump administration from ending temporary legal status for many Haitians

A federal judge in New York has blocked the Trump administration from ending temporary legal status for more than 500,000 Haitians who are already in the United States
FILE - The seal of U.S. Department of Homeland Security is seen before the news conference with Acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Todd Lyons at ICE Headquarters, in Washington, on May 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The seal of U.S. Department of Homeland Security is seen before the news conference with Acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Todd Lyons at ICE Headquarters, in Washington, on May 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
56 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge in New York on Tuesday blocked the Trump administration from ending temporary legal status for more than 500,000 Haitians who are already in the United States.

District Court Judge Brian M. Cogan in New York ruled that moving up the expiration of the temporary protected status, or TPS, by at least five months for Haitians, some of whom have lived in the U.S. for more than a decade, is unlawful.

The Biden administration had extended Haiti’s TPS status through at least Feb. 3, 2026, due to gang violence, political unrest, a major earthquake in 2021 and several other factors, according to court documents.

But last week, the Department of Homeland Security announced it was terminating those legal protections as soon as Sept. 2, setting Haitians up for potential deportation. The department said the conditions in the country had improved and Haitians no longer met the conditions for the temporary legal protections.

The ruling comes as President Donald Trump works to end protections and programs for immigrants as part of his mass deportations promises.

The judge's 23-page opinion states that the Department of Homeland Security 's move to terminate the legal protections early violates the TPS statute that requires a certain amount of notice before reconsidering a designation.

“When the Government confers a benefit over a fixed period of time, a beneficiary can reasonably expect to receive that benefit at least until the end of that fixed period,” according to the ruling.

The judge also referenced the fact that the plaintiffs have started jobs, enrolled in schools and begun receiving medical treatment with the expectations that the country's TPS designation would run through the end of the year.

Manny Pastreich, president of the Service Employees International Union Local 32BJ, which filed the lawsuit, described the ruling as an “important step” but said the fight is not over.

“We will keep fighting to make sure this decision is upheld," Pastreich said in a statement. "We will keep fighting for the rights of our members and all immigrants against the Trump Administration – in the streets, in the workplace, and in the courts as well. And when we fight, we win."

DHS did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press requesting comment. But the government had argued that TPS is a temporary program and thus “the termination of a country’s TPS designation is a possibility beneficiaries must always expect."

Haiti's TPS status was initially activated in 2010 after the catastrophic earthquake and has been extended multiple times, according to the lawsuit.

Gang violence has displaced 1.3 million people across Haiti as the local government and international community struggle with the spiraling crisis, according to a report from the International Organization for Migration. There has been a 24% increase in displaced people since December, with gunmen having chased 11% of Haiti's nearly 12 million inhabitants from their home, the report said.

In May, the Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to strip Temporary Protected Status from 350,000 Venezuelans, potentially exposing them to deportation. The order put on hold a ruling from a federal judge in San Francisco that kept the legal protections in place.

The judge's decision in New York also comes on the heels of the Trump administration revoking legal protections for thousands of Haitians who arrived legally in the U.S. through a humanitarian parole program.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump salutes at a campaign rally at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, Oct. 11, 2024, in Aurora, Colo. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Credit: AP

Trump administration ends legal protections for half-million Haitians who now face deportations

A look at how Trump's big bill could change the US immigration system

What the Justice Department's push to bring denaturalization cases means

The Latest

FILE - Jaelene, 9, works on a computer during a third grade English language arts class at Mount Vernon Community School, in Alexandria, Va., May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Credit: AP

Trump administration withholds over $6 billion for after-school, summer programs and more

13m ago

Asian shares are mixed, tracking Wall Street split as momentum slows and Tesla drops

14m ago

The Dalai Lama says he plans to reincarnate after his death

14m ago

Featured

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D. (center) is flanked by GOP whip Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo. (left) and Finance Committee Chairman Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, as Thune speak to reporters at the Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Earlier Tuesday, the Senate passed the budget reconciliation package of President Donald Trump's signature bill of big tax breaks and spending cuts. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Credit: AP

Senate GOP passes budget bill Democrats describe as ‘a catastrophe’

Republicans in the U.S. Senate have passed the “big, beautiful bill” championed by President Donald Trump, with Vice President JD Vance casting the tiebreaking vote.

State Farm Arena top 5 globally in box office — behind only Sphere, MSG in U.S.

State Farm Arena brought in about $76.2 million across 60 events.

At a store that never closes, an armed comedian keeps the midnight watch

At JJ Food Mart on the west side of Atlanta, an armed comedian keeps the midnight watch. If you misbehave, Connell Daniels Jr. might put you on Instagram.