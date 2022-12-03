Pence would do well to follow these 10 commandments

“So Help Me God” is a new, self-serving non-fiction fiction release by Mike Pence. I suggest it be retitled - “So! Help Me God.” Methinks he is in grave need of a refresher concerning the Ten Commandments.

1. You shall have no other gods before me (including Trump).

2. You shall not make idols (including Trump).

3. You shall not take the name of the Lord your G-d in vain (especially every day).

4. Remember the Sabbath day to keep it holy (so much for holy).

5. Honor your father and your mother (giving him the benefit of the doubt here).

6. You shall not commit murder (not counting immigrants and those lost to COVID).

7. You shall not commit adultery (quite possibly not by choice).

8. You shall not steal (including the lives and livelihoods of others).

9. You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor (reflect on your terms in office).

10. You shall not covet (including Trump’s blessing).

J.M. SAULSON, PH.D., SNELLVILLE

Column helps fuel divisive political environment

Patricia Murphy, really? In your Sunday, Nov. 27 column, “Meet artist Steve Penley, the DaVinci of the GOP,” have you just run out of things to write. You now must stoop to the point of featuring an individual who would go on record to say, “I don’t care if it’s a serial killer, I want somebody that’s not a Marxist in that Senate seat,” quoting this individual’s reasoning on voting for Herschel Walker.

To not only feature such an individual in your article who would make such a ludicrous statement but for you to go so far as to report such a quote further fuels today’s vitriol and contributes to the already divisive political environment. This is irresponsible journalism at its finest, and someone in your position should know better.

As Lloyd Benson so eloquently corrected Dan Quayle in his debate about his reference to John Kennedy, “I knew Jim Galloway, and you are no Jim Galloway.” Why don’t you and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution become more a part of the solution.

DAVID H. MOSKOWITZ, DUNWOODY

Warnock too progressive for Georgians

As a fellow Southerner in South Carolina, I’d like to comment on the upcoming U.S. Senate run-off in our neighboring state, Georgia.

Rev. Raphael Warnock has had his share of scandals. Mr. Warnock is on the extreme hard left, a democratic-socialist, globalist, big government, environmentalist and progressive collectivist.

I was surprised to find that, as a minister, he’s rated as extremely secular. It shouldn’t be surprising as Pastor Warnock was educated at the progressive Union Theological Seminary that advocates neo-Marxist social justice and liberation theology. This is antithetical to biblical Christianity.

His church, according to its website, also promotes divisive social justice. Dr. Warnock doesn’t represent the values of the good people of Georgia and, therefore, must be repudiated at the polls.

MARK A. PETER, WEST COLUMBIA, S.C.