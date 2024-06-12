When will Biden and team start speaking the truth and stop all of their propaganda?

RUSSELL ARMER, WOODSTOCK

Republicans continue to erode trust in government

Never did I think our system of government might die before I did. The reality of such a possibility exists if Democrats, moderate Republicans and swing voters do not turn out in massive numbers this November to overcome the votes of cult members, misinformed voters and low-information voters.

The performance of GOP committee members in Congress last week was despicable. By insulting instead of questioning National Institutes of Health infectious-diseases expert Anthony S. Fauci and Attorney General Merrick Garland, these members brought trust in the legislative branch down even further, just as Justice Clarence Thomas and Samuel A. Alito Jr. have done for the Supreme Court.

These GOP “leaders” do not really admire, respect or support former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for president; they simply fear him. And they are willing to sacrifice us to assuage their fear rather than demand a better leader for their party.

SANDY GAINES WOOD, ATLANTA