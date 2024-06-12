Opinion

Readers write

PHIL SKINNER / PSKINNER@AJC.COM

PHIL SKINNER / PSKINNER@AJC.COM
32 minutes ago

Biden’s Normandy speech full of propaganda

I listened to President Biden’s 80th Normandy Invasion commemoration speech, aided by a teleprompter, which sounded exactly like Ronald Reagan’s speech of 40 years ago and somewhat defined our foreign policy, at least for one day until it changes again based on election polls.

All that said, let’s give Biden credit for making a short speech without any real embarrassing moments, even if it was generally plagiarized and was the opposite of Biden’s actions needed to support freedoms and democracies.

When will Biden and team start speaking the truth and stop all of their propaganda?

RUSSELL ARMER, WOODSTOCK

Republicans continue to erode trust in government

Never did I think our system of government might die before I did. The reality of such a possibility exists if Democrats, moderate Republicans and swing voters do not turn out in massive numbers this November to overcome the votes of cult members, misinformed voters and low-information voters.

The performance of GOP committee members in Congress last week was despicable. By insulting instead of questioning National Institutes of Health infectious-diseases expert Anthony S. Fauci and Attorney General Merrick Garland, these members brought trust in the legislative branch down even further, just as Justice Clarence Thomas and Samuel A. Alito Jr. have done for the Supreme Court.

These GOP “leaders” do not really admire, respect or support former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for president; they simply fear him. And they are willing to sacrifice us to assuage their fear rather than demand a better leader for their party.

SANDY GAINES WOOD, ATLANTA

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

City officials consider $5M aid for businesses’ water main break losses1h ago

Credit: Karen Zitomer

Roswell approves controversial $340K salary for new COO
32m ago

Credit: AP

Runoff rivals in deep-red west Georgia vow not to be the next Greene
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

PrizePicks ups the ante on Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

PrizePicks ups the ante on Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: Jamie Spaar

EXCLUSIVE
A new name emerges in APS school chief search: Gwinnett’s superintendent
The Latest

OPINION
In Georgia, we grow our own — peaches and power
32m ago
OPINION
DeKalb County gets its own recycling center
32m ago
OPINION
Our kids should not have to triage their own generation
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC file photo

Georgia Tech, ACC officials react to death of Homer Rice, longtime athletic director
With Cross Keys change, 13 high schools have Indians as mascot
Georgia Bulldogs contemplate life without Charlie Condon