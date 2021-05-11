Readers Write

RICKS CARSON, ATLANTA

Student loan forgiveness a matter of accountability

Sen. Warnock has joined others in urging President Biden to cancel out up to $50K of student loan debt. I oppose this. Students knew what they were getting into when they took on the debt. It is a matter of personal accountability.

That said, I would support student loan debt forgiveness if the students, upon graduation, would commit to three years of public service either in the U.S. military or some other U.S. government service program. Sort of like the old G.I. bill in reverse.

DAVID PORTER, DORAVILLE

Let’s address issues rather than canceling people

The insights column by Christopher Schelin (”Cancel culture sentiment isn’t new,” Opinion, April 30) is important to remind us about who we cancel. Another question to ask, what will be the consequences of canceling people? What if Great Britain canceled Winston Churchill for alcoholism during World War II? Richard Wagner’s operas could be canceled for virulent anti-Semitism of the composer. While Wagner’s views are reprehensible, his music is some of the most beautiful to be heard.

Psychologists have pointed to much of the behavior prompting cancelation as due to alienation, minimalization and loneliness. I think we all would benefit from addressing these issues rather than throwing people out of our lives.

GREG MARTIN, SMYRNA

Reader encourages everyone to get covid vaccine

I am 100 percent in favor of private companies using vaccine passports in order to encourage people to help our lives return to normal by getting the vaccine for covid.

To the people who are wary of getting the vaccine, here are two exercises for you. 1) Tomorrow, read the labels of the products you eat and drink daily and check how many chemicals you put into your body every day before noon every single day. 2) Go to Google and find some articles about the percentages of people who get side effects and die from getting COVID-19 versus the people who get side effects and die from getting the vaccine.

Before covid, we saw the damage and watched the resurgence of diseases like measles when the anti-vaxxers started their campaigns with unproven information.

We all need to get through this together. That means getting the vaccinations.

DALE DUNCAN, ATLANTA