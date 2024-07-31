Opinion

Readers write

PHIL SKINNER / PSKINNER@AJC.COM

48 minutes ago

AJC readers had much to say about last week’s news that President Joe Biden was withdrawing his bid for re-election and giving his support to Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race. Many have weighed in and here are some of their thoughts:

With Harris, freedom of choice on ballot

With President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from reelection, there is now a stampede of activity to choose and support the next candidate. Vice President Kamala Harris, an extremely qualified Black woman, is currently in the limelight.

An interesting observation from the July 23 AJC article “Vice president moves fast in Ga.’s shifting political landscape”: “State Rep. Shelly Hutchinson is worried about racism and misogyny galvanizing Harris’ opponents.” Thank goodness that someone is stating an obvious fact in relation to Harris. Now is the time to make your vote count. In this country, we are still allowed to have a private vote, not disclosing to anyone our choice, without fear of reprisal. That is the basic right of the democracy we are trying to save: individual freedom of choice. Make no mistake, the voice of the individual will no longer be acknowledged if former President Donald Trump is elected and the Project 2025 plan is instituted. Use your vote to fight for democracy.

MARILYN KLEINHANS, ROSWELL

Liz Cheney for VP?

Someone suggested former Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney as Kamala Harris’ vice presidential running mate. At first, it sounds like a joke, but it would be a built-in coalition government between moderate liberals and old-school conservatives against the extremists. Nobody gets everything they want, but the system would be rescued, and the country would survive. Half a loaf.

DEAN POIRIER, LILBURN

Democrats deserve better than Kamala Harris

Last Sunday, President Joe Biden made his bailout announcement, and the Democrats have already given their “talking points” for the indoctrination exercises to make Vice President Kamala Harris seem capable.

The reality of the past three and a half years is that Harris accomplished nothing. She failed miserably in the 2020 primary; not even Democrats wanted her. She thinks and talks using indecipherable “word salads” and laughs awkwardly at inopportune moments.

Other than being a true politician, not even a good prosecutor, she brings nothing to the party. Democrats deserve better.

RUSSELL ARMER, WOODSTOCK

Harris brings lengthy public service record

For those concerned about Vice President Kamala Harris’ readiness to be president, I’ll point to former President Harry S. Truman, who, after 10 years as a low-profile senator from Missouri, was Franklin D. Roosevelt’s vice president for four months. At that time, Truman was informed of the existence of the atomic bomb. From this starting point, when he became president, he went on to hold postwar Europe together against Stalin with the Marshall Plan and Truman Doctrine, see the start of the United Nations and NATO, and integrate the armed forces over the howls of Southern legislators.

Harris has a public service record dating back to 2011 as California attorney general, U.S. senator and vice president.

Compare this with former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for president, who came to the presidency with no government experience and a background of devoting his vast fortune to such great charitable works as Trump University, Trump Airlines, Trump Steaks, the Trump Taj Mahal and, on an international scale, the Miss Universe contest.

STEVE KANER, TUCKER

Dems flub choice with weak candidate

Seems President Joe Biden is as stubborn regarding endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as he was about stepping aside. It’s almost as if he’s conceding 2024 to former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for president.

The Democratic Party has disappointed again, endorsing a candidate least likely to be victorious in November. This was a chance to make a difference, and Democrats flubbed it.

Fractious times demand a strong leader. Harris has shown her weaknesses over and over.

BARBARA KRASNOFF, ROSWELL

