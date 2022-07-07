High court’s role is to interpret laws, not make new ones

Leonard Pitts’ column, “Progress lurches backward under this Supreme Court,” (Opinion, July 3) laments that “this is the first time in history rights granted by the court have been rescinded,” referring to the recent abortion decision.

I implore Mr. Pitts and others to recognize that the role of the Supreme Court should not be to grant new rights or make new laws but rather to interpret the law when disputes arise.

Further, the Supreme Court should not focus on helping us make “progress.”

The legislative branch, not the judicial branch, holds the power to make new laws within the constraints of the Constitution.

DANA R. HERMANSON, MARIETTA

Stop giving mass murderers the attention they crave

Once again, a disgruntled young man unleashes a hail of bullets on innocent, unsuspecting people, including children. And once again, every newspaper and news show on TV and the internet gave him his “15 minutes of fame,” which is exactly what he and killers like him want.

Let’s stop giving these evil killers the attention they crave. It would likely deter some from acting, and since most of these murderers are copycats, it should help reduce the frequency of these horrendous events.

FRANK MANFRE, POWDER SPRINGS