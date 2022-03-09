I want to thank Mike Luckovich for four-plus years of bashing President Trump. Thanks to people like Mike, we have the highest inflation in over 40 years (remember Jimmy Carter). We have hundreds of thousands of new servants to clean our toilets, cut our lawns, take school seats away from our children and jobs away from actual citizens. Thanks, Mike, for having helped raise gas prices so high that some people need to choose between getting to work or food.

Thanks to people like Mike, we are seconds away from doomsday. Yet without Mike, we won’t have the dumbest vice president ever, nor a potential new Supreme Court associate justice based solely on color, not qualifications. So, Mike, please keep bashing President Trump; it keeps ill-informed people like you from understanding the real problems facing America and the world.

Maybe Mike should have a seat on “The View.”

RONALD J. WEAVER, CUMMING