Trumpism still alive and well in Republican Party
Marjorie Taylor Greene isn’t an outlier. She’s the face of the modern Republican party. She seems to be a white supremacist, a conspiracy theorist, applauds Putin and seems, in general, hateful. She holds Trump’s values, as do David Perdue, Brian Kemp, Sonny Perdue, Jody Hice, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Ted Cruz, and on and on and on.
Trump may be gone, but Trumpism isn’t. So the way to solve this is to 1) Turn off Fox news. 2) Read newspapers, and 3) vote every single Trump supporter out of office. Every one of them.
MIKE CANFIELD, ATLANTA
Country is worse off because of Luckovich’s Trump-bashing
I want to thank Mike Luckovich for four-plus years of bashing President Trump. Thanks to people like Mike, we have the highest inflation in over 40 years (remember Jimmy Carter). We have hundreds of thousands of new servants to clean our toilets, cut our lawns, take school seats away from our children and jobs away from actual citizens. Thanks, Mike, for having helped raise gas prices so high that some people need to choose between getting to work or food.
Thanks to people like Mike, we are seconds away from doomsday. Yet without Mike, we won’t have the dumbest vice president ever, nor a potential new Supreme Court associate justice based solely on color, not qualifications. So, Mike, please keep bashing President Trump; it keeps ill-informed people like you from understanding the real problems facing America and the world.
Maybe Mike should have a seat on “The View.”
RONALD J. WEAVER, CUMMING