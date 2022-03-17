Clean energy better for economy and national security

In response to “Electric cars won’t eliminate reliance on fossil fuels” (Readers Write, March 15), electric vehicles (EVs) are only as clean as their source of electricity. And in Georgia, some of ours still comes from coal. All the more reason to speed up phasing fossil fuels out of our electric grid.

Electric makes sense economically. There is less to break with about 20 moving parts in an electric engine compared to about 2,000 for internal combustion. Fuel cost also contributes to the lower overall cost to own. In addition, more charging stations are being added.

The war in Ukraine illustrates a crucial reason to transition to renewables. Russia is one big gas station. So clean energy independence is an enormous national security plus.

Our Georgia economy is already benefiting from sustainable technology with the SK battery plant and the Rivian EV factory.

Electric vehicles are key to a sustainable environment, business opportunities for Georgians and security for the U.S.

EMILY HIRN, ATLANTA