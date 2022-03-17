Comparing Republican beliefs to those of Putin is unthinkable
In the March 8 AJC, a letter writer states, “We are being led down a slippery slope to the demise of democracy as we know it.” The writer goes on to compare ex-President Trump with Russian President Putin. The writer states both leaders lie and disregard civil and human rights. Similarly, all Republican leaders and followers have the same beliefs.
Really? First off, to compare the behavior of any American president with this ruthless communist leader is ludicrous. Trump made mistakes, but he did not invade a democratic country and kill thousands of innocents. Secondly, Trump is not leading the country, so he is not leading people in any direction. Lastly, comparing Republican beliefs to those of Putin is unthinkable and simply wrong.
The fact is that the present administration is making poor decisions impacting the everyday lives of all Americans. So maybe this writer should focus on those issues rather than throwing rocks at someone not in the lead.
NEIL LANG, TYRONE
Clean energy better for economy and national security
In response to “Electric cars won’t eliminate reliance on fossil fuels” (Readers Write, March 15), electric vehicles (EVs) are only as clean as their source of electricity. And in Georgia, some of ours still comes from coal. All the more reason to speed up phasing fossil fuels out of our electric grid.
Electric makes sense economically. There is less to break with about 20 moving parts in an electric engine compared to about 2,000 for internal combustion. Fuel cost also contributes to the lower overall cost to own. In addition, more charging stations are being added.
The war in Ukraine illustrates a crucial reason to transition to renewables. Russia is one big gas station. So clean energy independence is an enormous national security plus.
Our Georgia economy is already benefiting from sustainable technology with the SK battery plant and the Rivian EV factory.
Electric vehicles are key to a sustainable environment, business opportunities for Georgians and security for the U.S.
EMILY HIRN, ATLANTA