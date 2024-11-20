Breaking: TRAFFIC UPDATE | Crash blocking all lanes of I-285 South near airport
Opinion
Opinion

Readers write

FEBRUARY 28, 2013-ATLANTA: Public art Provocateur, Randy Osborne works on his "Letter A Day" project in his Inman Park apartment on Thurs. 28th, 2013. PHIL SKINNER / PSKINNER@AJC.COM editor's note: CQ.

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

FEBRUARY 28, 2013-ATLANTA: Public art Provocateur, Randy Osborne works on his "Letter A Day" project in his Inman Park apartment on Thurs. 28th, 2013. PHIL SKINNER / PSKINNER@AJC.COM editor's note: CQ.
50 minutes ago

EV tax incentives good for state and climate

Tax incentives have grown Georgia factories and led to numerous well-paying jobs in green energies. Incentives help us catch up to China, the leader in low-cost electric vehicle production.

There are many reasons to support EVs; reduction in climate-warming and lung-harming greenhouse gases and reduction of reliance on fossil fuels are just two. Fossil fuels are heavily subsidized, and they contribute to harmful pollution. Keeping it flowing necessitates a protective military presence worldwide. It also leads to the destruction of pristine American habitats. Price spikes contribute to inflation. The EV industry is relatively new. Good government has always assisted expensive technological change, paving the way for cheaper, widely available innovation for all. Stopping this progress midstream would be a huge mistake for businesses, consumers and the climate.

JEFF JOSLIN, ATLANTA

Trump loyalists set to dismantle agencies

Voters are right to think we are headed in the wrong direction. Donald Trump was elected to a second presidential term despite being twice impeached, convicted on felony charges and having tried to overthrow a fair election.

Trump’s first term was a disaster, with a steady stream of competent advisers departing in frustration. Now Trump’s choices have a common thread: fealty to the president and lacking in competence and/or coherence to their proposed roles.

A bombastic former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who was investigated by the Justice Department, as attorney general? A Fox News host for Defense secretary? An anti-vaccine activist as Health and Human Services secretary? A proposed Environmental Protection Agency director who wants to roll back environmental regulations?

Moreover, Trump’s proposed strategy to have them confirmed — recess appointments — is questionably constitutional. The various agencies, having developed independent expertise over the years, are now set to be purged, dismantled or filled with Trump loyalists. He has already destroyed the reputation of the Supreme Court. Where are the guardrails of democracy?

JOHN W. SHACKLETON JR., ATLANTA

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump reportedly plans to end EV tax credits. What does it mean for Georgia?
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

What we don’t know about Trump’s EPA pick and the risks we face
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump names Interior-designee Doug Burgum to head new White House council on energy
Placeholder Image

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Readers write
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

OPINION
After the storms: Regrowing and protecting Georgia’s cash crops50m ago
OPINION
Traversing my grief for a trail forever changed by Helene50m ago
OPINION
11/20 Mike Luckovich: Well trained
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

On the day Laken Riley was killed, her mom frantically tried to reach her
Cold blast heads to metro Atlanta; flurries possible in NE Georgia
3 scenarios where Georgia football could end up playing in SEC Championship game