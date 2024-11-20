EV tax incentives good for state and climate
Tax incentives have grown Georgia factories and led to numerous well-paying jobs in green energies. Incentives help us catch up to China, the leader in low-cost electric vehicle production.
There are many reasons to support EVs; reduction in climate-warming and lung-harming greenhouse gases and reduction of reliance on fossil fuels are just two. Fossil fuels are heavily subsidized, and they contribute to harmful pollution. Keeping it flowing necessitates a protective military presence worldwide. It also leads to the destruction of pristine American habitats. Price spikes contribute to inflation. The EV industry is relatively new. Good government has always assisted expensive technological change, paving the way for cheaper, widely available innovation for all. Stopping this progress midstream would be a huge mistake for businesses, consumers and the climate.
JEFF JOSLIN, ATLANTA
Trump loyalists set to dismantle agencies
Voters are right to think we are headed in the wrong direction. Donald Trump was elected to a second presidential term despite being twice impeached, convicted on felony charges and having tried to overthrow a fair election.
Trump’s first term was a disaster, with a steady stream of competent advisers departing in frustration. Now Trump’s choices have a common thread: fealty to the president and lacking in competence and/or coherence to their proposed roles.
A bombastic former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who was investigated by the Justice Department, as attorney general? A Fox News host for Defense secretary? An anti-vaccine activist as Health and Human Services secretary? A proposed Environmental Protection Agency director who wants to roll back environmental regulations?
Moreover, Trump’s proposed strategy to have them confirmed — recess appointments — is questionably constitutional. The various agencies, having developed independent expertise over the years, are now set to be purged, dismantled or filled with Trump loyalists. He has already destroyed the reputation of the Supreme Court. Where are the guardrails of democracy?
JOHN W. SHACKLETON JR., ATLANTA