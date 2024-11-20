JEFF JOSLIN, ATLANTA

Trump loyalists set to dismantle agencies

Voters are right to think we are headed in the wrong direction. Donald Trump was elected to a second presidential term despite being twice impeached, convicted on felony charges and having tried to overthrow a fair election.

Trump’s first term was a disaster, with a steady stream of competent advisers departing in frustration. Now Trump’s choices have a common thread: fealty to the president and lacking in competence and/or coherence to their proposed roles.

A bombastic former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who was investigated by the Justice Department, as attorney general? A Fox News host for Defense secretary? An anti-vaccine activist as Health and Human Services secretary? A proposed Environmental Protection Agency director who wants to roll back environmental regulations?

Moreover, Trump’s proposed strategy to have them confirmed — recess appointments — is questionably constitutional. The various agencies, having developed independent expertise over the years, are now set to be purged, dismantled or filled with Trump loyalists. He has already destroyed the reputation of the Supreme Court. Where are the guardrails of democracy?

JOHN W. SHACKLETON JR., ATLANTA