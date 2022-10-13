Some mental health proponents are of the mind that depression, feelings of inadequacy and feelings of being unloved or unappreciated can be Rx’ed away. The numbers prove otherwise.

BARBARA KRASNOFF, ROSWELL

Use of fossil fuels increases chance of intense storms

A recent letter, “Ian’s power outages show shortcomings of Green New Deal” (Readers Write, Oct. 9), argues that we must keep using gasoline-powered cars to better evacuate during hurricanes. However, this would perpetuate a vicious cycle. Using gasoline and other fossil fuels worsens climate change, leading to rising sea levels and more intense storms that increase the need for evacuations.

We can break this vicious cycle by changing from carbon-emitting fossil fuels to clean energy sources. Using electric rather than gasoline-powered cars is just one step. The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act funds many other measures that will gradually and intelligently move us to a clean-energy economy. In coming years, we will have less-intense storms and less need to evacuate if we take steps now to curb fossil fuel use. Next month, let’s vote for candidates who understand the threat of climate change and will help us take effective steps to counter it.

JERRY TOKARS, ATLANTA