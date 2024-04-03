Calling for governor’s veto on voter challenge provision

Georgia’s Republican legislators passed a 90-page voter suppression law in 2021. Now, they’re at it again.

After midnight on Thursday, they passed another set of anti-voter provisions that would make it easier for individuals (often a front for out-of-state organizations) to challenge the rights of thousands of Georgians to vote. The GOP’s voter challenge laws already fail to comply with federal laws designed to protect our precious right to vote.

Allowing a single individual to challenge the voting rights of hundreds or thousands of their neighbors is anti-democratic, results in voter intimidation and causes havoc with election boards and their staff, who are already under enormous pressure.

Let’s hope Gov. Kemp’s veto pen will protect Georgia’s voters.

DON HACKNEY, ATLANTA

Shame on legislators for denying Okefenokee protections

Shame on the Georgia legislature for not protecting the Okefenokee! Senate Bill 132 was a useless bill, but even that couldn’t make it through the House.

What happened to House Bill 71? I guess Rep. Lynn Smith, R-Newnan, the chair of the House Natural Resources and Environment Committee, sat on it. I called her office and emailed her to ask why she refused to send this bill through, as it certainly had enough bipartisan support. But I suppose my concerns are not important enough for her to deal with. Of course, even if HB 71 had passed, I’m sure our governor would not sign it into law. Why does he not step up and be a hero and protect this priceless treasure in Georgia? I guess he is more concerned with toothpaste and doughnuts than the Okefenokee becoming a World Heritage Site.

Shame, shame, shame on all these disgusting politicians! Are they all in the pockets of Twin Pines? They need to listen to the real scientists and what they are telling them will happen if mining is allowed in the Okefenokee. Better yet, they should all take a trip into this beautiful, pristine place. They might realize how important it is to protect this vulnerable, fragile ecosystem.

DONNA HARTSFIELD, POWDER SPRINGS