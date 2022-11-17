GARY O’NEILL, MARIETTA

Republican voters would be better off with Democrats’ policies

Democrats need to radically rethink the way they campaign. Republicans are playing a losing hand. Their policies simply do not benefit their base.

Anything that would benefit their base would anger their wealthy donors. So, Republicans must mislead their base on crime, taxes, healthcare, inflation and more. Fact is Republicans can only win when their base is tricked into voting against their own self-interest.

Fact is Democrats’ policies benefit the Republican base more than Republican policies. To win big, the Democrats should pool their resources to create ads that use simple language, catchy phrases, bright graphics, humor and facts to show all voters why D is the party of the people.

Herschel Walker is proof positive that the Republican base does not care how unfit their candidates are, only that they have an R by their name. Democrats must focus on finding entertaining ways to show all voters why R is the wrong answer for everyone not in the 1%.

