Biden speech did not lift grads to Morehouse standards

The recent commencement speech by President Biden at the famed Morehouse College met the usual Biden standard of promoting racial divisiveness and placing the new graduates into racial groups.

For 150 years, Morehouse College has trained young Black men to have high standards and achieve individual achievements. To be a “Morehouse Man” is to achieve success and set the moral standard for other Black men.

Instead of calling on new Morehouse graduates to achieve success in the world and to go out and do great things, Joe Biden called on them to depend on grievances and to remain in the Democratic Party.

Somehow, I have faith that these new Morehouse Men will throw off the Democratic Party.

ERNEST WADE, LOGANVILLE

Butker’s views lack empathy for those not like him

Atlanta’s Harrison Butker’s commencement speech at Benedictine College was “wiiiide right.” Many, including me, think it was out of bounds. Although he attributes his backward views to his Catholic faith, I suspect the Pope largely agrees with Butker’s critics. Even the Benedictine nuns denounced the speech, believing there is a higher calling for a woman than “wife and mother.”

That Butker was given this platform says either Benedictine College didn’t do its research or it actually wanted its female graduates to hear the message that they should take that diploma, forgo a career, go home, marry and procreate.

Butker’s views on LGBTQ people, working women, “unmasculine” men, women’s reproductive rights, and diversity, equity and inclusion likely are not formed from his church but from his vantage point as rich, male, privileged, heterosexual and he is lacking empathy for those who aren’t all of those things.

It’s disappointing that such a commencement speech came from a graduate of The Westminster Schools and Georgia Tech. It sounded like it came from one of the Proud Boys.

R. HAL MEEKS, ATLANTA

