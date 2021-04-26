Readers Write

P.D. GOSSAGE, JOHNS CREEK

Don’t companies have right to free speech?

Do companies have a voice in politics or not?

Many Republicans and most Republican Congressmen support companies being counted as “people” and being allowed to give money to politicians, political parties, and unlimited money to Super PACS as part of free speech, but when these “people” aka companies exercise their free speech and come out in response to issues like the new voting restrictions in Georgia, they cry foul. Which is it? Should companies be allowed to contribute money in the political process and exercise free speech? If so, they should be allowed to say how they feel about those laws.

KENNETH ANDERSON, DECATUR

Carbon pricing a win for families, jobs

China agreeing to “cooperate urgently” on climate (”U.S., China agree to cooperate urgently on climate,” News, April 19) is a remarkable headline given our poor relations.

It highlights the importance China puts on taking action on the world’s greatest threat. Thankfully, President Joe Biden does too. He plans to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions 50% by 2030. His ambitious and much-needed infrastructure plan includes job-producing investments in renewable energy and clean transportation. John Kerry, our Climate Envoy, says the president supports an effective price on carbon calling it one of the best ways to reduce greenhouse gases.

Economists agree. A carbon tax can be returned to Americans montly, a feature that attracts conservative support. Returning money monthly would offset slightly higher energy prices and can be used for other family expenses.

JEFF JOSLIN, ATLANTA

Legislators’ trampling of voting rights is unacceptable

When the 1964 Civil Rights Voting Act was voted on, Georgia’s U.S. Senators Richard Russell and Herman Talmadge voted Nay in addition to eight Georgia Congressmen.

Only Congressman Charles Weltner voted Yea. This year, Georgia’s Republicans voted for election restrictions to make it harder to vote and giving the Legislature more power over elections. This is a clear continuation of Georgia’s Legislative efforts to restrict voting of minority groups. The GOP in Georgia can argue otherwise all day long, yet the similarity here is shocking and anti-democratic. What is more sacred than the right to vote? To have it trampled is unacceptable.

DONALD SIMON, MARIETTA