Schools are not the place for Bible lessons

Texas now allows elementary schools to “opt in” to include Biblical teachings in their curriculum. Schools are being incentivized to include these lessons in their classrooms “to enrich students’ learning.” As a Christian, I have read the Bible cover to cover, and while I agree that it includes many valuable life lessons, I’m sure those of other faiths would say the Quran, Torah, Veda, etc., all have valuable lessons to offer. Schools should not be in the business of teaching religion, except in an optional historical context.

What if the roles were reversed? Would you be happy as a Christian to have readings from the Quran incorporated and incentivized to become part of your child’s curriculum? Be careful what you wish for, as that sword can cut both ways.