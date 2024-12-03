Schools are not the place for Bible lessons
Texas now allows elementary schools to “opt in” to include Biblical teachings in their curriculum. Schools are being incentivized to include these lessons in their classrooms “to enrich students’ learning.” As a Christian, I have read the Bible cover to cover, and while I agree that it includes many valuable life lessons, I’m sure those of other faiths would say the Quran, Torah, Veda, etc., all have valuable lessons to offer. Schools should not be in the business of teaching religion, except in an optional historical context.
What if the roles were reversed? Would you be happy as a Christian to have readings from the Quran incorporated and incentivized to become part of your child’s curriculum? Be careful what you wish for, as that sword can cut both ways.
PERRY WALDEN, DAWSONVILLE
Voters want entrenched bureaucrats removed
A recent letter to the editor expressed hope that the U.S. Senate will put the nation ahead of party. I wholeheartedly agree. Another writer raised concerns about inexperienced loyalists, but the voters have spoken decisively: 76,838,984 Americans and 312 electoral votes made it clear that they want President-elect Trump to deliver on his promise to “deconstruct the administrative state.”
Additionally, voters sent a strong message that they want entrenched bureaucrats removed — those who hinder progress and wield unauthorized power to make far-reaching decisions. This election was a clear mandate for real change.
Now it’s up to the Senate to rise to the occasion. Will they honor the will of the people and put the nation ahead of party? Let’s see which side of the aisle prioritizes America’s future over political gamesmanship. Which party will side with the nation, and which will side with political party? Time will tell.
PATRICK BELL, CUMMING