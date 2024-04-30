Georgia Pathways adds unnecessary burdens
I recently cared for a stroke patient who initially had insurance approval for a wonderful rehab after discharge. Before he left, his wife found out that he was suddenly dropped from his insurance without a clear reason. This was not Medicaid or Medicare insurance. Stroke is a leading cause of disability in the United States, and it places an economic strain on our society. This is because people cannot function as before, ranging from weakness to cognition problems, which can affect their ability to keep a job.
It makes me concerned about how people like this would fare under the Georgia Pathways to Coverage Program, with so much red tape involved. People who qualify for this program are already more likely to have lower social determinants of health that could impact housing stability and access to other resources that would require them to keep up with the required monthly paperwork needed to remain eligible.
CHERISSE ONUIGBO, ATLANTA
Going gas-free is not only joyful but urgent
I agree with the headline on Nedra Rhone’s April 25 column, “EV driver sings joys of going gas-free.” However, she missed the point. I think the media could do a better job conveying the urgency and agency (empowerment) of the climate movement. It is an issue that might not have “two sides.”
For example, democracy typically moves slowly but progressively on issues such as universal access to health care. In this situation, we are bumping up against physics on a finite timeline. And physics is a poor negotiator. Five years of owning a battery-only electric vehicle has been liberating. No drive-train maintenance yet, fueling in my driveway for $8, one-pedal driving. But the real solution is to walk, ride the bus, build out our public transportation, including high-speed rail, etc.
Meanwhile, the rest of the world does see the value of EVs. EV sales in China are expected to hit 40% this year, and we are just getting left behind.
JOHN E. DUKE, COLLEGE PARK
Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation
Credit: Miguel Martinez