Georgia Pathways adds unnecessary burdens

I recently cared for a stroke patient who initially had insurance approval for a wonderful rehab after discharge. Before he left, his wife found out that he was suddenly dropped from his insurance without a clear reason. This was not Medicaid or Medicare insurance. Stroke is a leading cause of disability in the United States, and it places an economic strain on our society. This is because people cannot function as before, ranging from weakness to cognition problems, which can affect their ability to keep a job.

It makes me concerned about how people like this would fare under the Georgia Pathways to Coverage Program, with so much red tape involved. People who qualify for this program are already more likely to have lower social determinants of health that could impact housing stability and access to other resources that would require them to keep up with the required monthly paperwork needed to remain eligible.