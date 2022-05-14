ELLEN MINTZMYER, PINE LAKE

Equal school funding across the state makes sense

The excellent guest column by a Druid Hills High School parent (Voices, April 28) provided a much-needed firsthand perspective on the problems and inequalities in public education.

The funding formula for public schools is a major reason for the problems.

No parent wants to send their child to an inferior public school system, but many parents have no choice because of their zip codes. Basing funding of public schools on local property taxes is a formula guaranteed to perpetuate inequalities. Instead, every school in every state should be required to provide equal school funding per student across the state – period.

If parents want to send their children to private schools, it should be their right, but no tax money should be used -- period.

These actions seem to be common sense for those of us who desire the best possible lives and opportunities for everyone in our state and country. However, those who perceive every form of taxpayer spending as a zero-sum game will disagree.

J.R. THOMSON, MARIETTA

Grand Old Party seems to have lost its way

Where are the Republicans? I have looked everywhere, and they don’t seem to exist anymore. There is something called The Trump Party, but that surely can’t be real. They say it is made up of some people who belong to all kinds of cults and carry many guns and broke into the U.S. Capitol.

Surely, they are not the kind of people that our parents brought us up to believe in and become leaders of our America. This man Trump was in the real estate business and, from what I have read, took advantage of a lot of people. It has even been said that he did not serve in the military because he had a bone spur; we used to call that a draft dodger. He had to pay off some woman that he was not married to. Oh, my parents would have had a fit had I ever brought home someone like him.

Please help me find the Republican Party that I remember -- the one with morals that helped people and knew how to tell the truth.

CAROL MULDAWER, ATLANTA