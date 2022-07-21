GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA

Christians for Trump are reminiscent of medieval inquisitors

I recently viewed the movie “The Name of the Rose,” based on a book by Umberto Eco about evil in a medieval monastery in northern Italy in the Middle Ages.

In the past, I had the usual feeling that the Middle Ages were violent, religiously oppressive, and influenced too much by a false Christianity. But after the last viewing, I have a different perspective. The Middle Ages and its people, especially the clergy, were ignorant and bigoted and liked nothing more than burning a bunch of dissident heretics.

One must remember these people knew no better. But today, Christians who agree with Trump and despise all those who do not share their pseudo-religious views are better educated than their Middle Ages brethren.

Yet, they are even crueler, more misled and more dangerous than any medieval church inquisitor hell-bent on violence to keep power in his hands. Those I call Christian fascists make the medieval bigots seem almost sympathetic.

NORMAN RAVITCH, SAVANNAH