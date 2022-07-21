Abortion argument reverts to question of life’s beginning
Regarding Mona Charen’s “Finding compromise among pro-life, pro-choice groups” (Opinion, July 17): The Supreme Court is getting out of the abortion business.
Despite it being simultaneously profitable and gruesome, the court decided it didn’t have a dog in this fight. Society may, politicians may and various entities on both sides of the abortion debate may. Still, the court decided the question was no longer, and never should have been, a constitutional matter. It said the constitution is silent on abortion.
But just for conjecture’s sake, given our country’s founding documents, do you suspect our silent constitution, were it required to speak, would decide the constitution contains a person’s right to an abortion or the right to life?
Now, in an environment where many can’t discern what gender they are or define the word “woman,” what are the odds they can decide when one becomes a person? Abortion will never be eliminated, so the argument reverts to what it’s always been: When does life begin?
GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA
Christians for Trump are reminiscent of medieval inquisitors
I recently viewed the movie “The Name of the Rose,” based on a book by Umberto Eco about evil in a medieval monastery in northern Italy in the Middle Ages.
In the past, I had the usual feeling that the Middle Ages were violent, religiously oppressive, and influenced too much by a false Christianity. But after the last viewing, I have a different perspective. The Middle Ages and its people, especially the clergy, were ignorant and bigoted and liked nothing more than burning a bunch of dissident heretics.
One must remember these people knew no better. But today, Christians who agree with Trump and despise all those who do not share their pseudo-religious views are better educated than their Middle Ages brethren.
Yet, they are even crueler, more misled and more dangerous than any medieval church inquisitor hell-bent on violence to keep power in his hands. Those I call Christian fascists make the medieval bigots seem almost sympathetic.
NORMAN RAVITCH, SAVANNAH