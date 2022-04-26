Lawmakers must work to make these tax credits permanent.

DUSTIN R. HILLIS, MEMBER, ATLANTA CITY COUNCIL

Government should not bail out students with college debt

Re: Student loan debt now. These young people made some bad choices (and were given poor guidance) in their choice of colleges.

Many have loans for degrees that are not in demand (liberal arts, anyone?). Many are from wealthy families and enrolled in Ivy League schools, and their parents used the loans to avoid the personal costs.

I borrowed money for my education but paid it off with hard work and prudent spending. My degree was also in a high-demand industry. Many of these young people could have gone to community colleges but chose the higher-tuition colleges.

We all make some bad choices. I’ve sure made many myself. But I paid for them and didn’t depend on the government to bail me out. Low- or no-interest loans might be the way to help these young people -- but not canceling a debt they signed up for.

ROBERT STOCKDALE, CUMMING