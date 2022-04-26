Lawmakers: Make health care tax credits permanent
Access to affordable health care coverage is a struggle for far too many Americans. Regardless of income or background, everyone should have the ability to afford quality, timely care — but this is still not a reality for thousands of Georgians.
U.S. senators Ossoff and Warnock need to continue to make this a top priority and help permanently expand affordable health care coverage to more Georgia patients this year.
As a nurse, I have the privilege of helping those facing challenging and sometimes life-threatening health issues. I’ve seen the difficulties that arise when people have inadequate or no health coverage.
The passage of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) included an important expansion of health insurance subsidies. This helped over 127,000 uninsured Georgians gain eligibility for health care tax credit relief in 2021. These subsidies are set to expire this year.
Lawmakers must work to make these tax credits permanent.
DUSTIN R. HILLIS, MEMBER, ATLANTA CITY COUNCIL
Government should not bail out students with college debt
Re: Student loan debt now. These young people made some bad choices (and were given poor guidance) in their choice of colleges.
Many have loans for degrees that are not in demand (liberal arts, anyone?). Many are from wealthy families and enrolled in Ivy League schools, and their parents used the loans to avoid the personal costs.
I borrowed money for my education but paid it off with hard work and prudent spending. My degree was also in a high-demand industry. Many of these young people could have gone to community colleges but chose the higher-tuition colleges.
We all make some bad choices. I’ve sure made many myself. But I paid for them and didn’t depend on the government to bail me out. Low- or no-interest loans might be the way to help these young people -- but not canceling a debt they signed up for.
ROBERT STOCKDALE, CUMMING