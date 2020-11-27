Readers Write

Fix immigration policies to help keep Ga. a great place for business

If we want Georgia open for business, we have to create a fair, orderly immigration system, too. For years our state has prospered because it’s one of the best places in the world to do business. It should come as no surprise that people and companies from around the globe want to share in that prosperity. We should welcome them. With the right reform and pro-immigration policies in place, there would be plenty of prosperity to go around. Unfortunately, our current system doesn’t work for everyone. Instead, we’ve seen families torn apart and hardworking immigrants told to keep their talents to themselves. We’ve also seen accusations of horrible mistreatment. Georgia’s family values don’t align with these cruel, immoral, and anti-business policies. Luckily, the time for change is now. Immigrants represent almost $27 billion to the Georgia economy per year. They make up one in every 10 nurses and an eighth of our total workforce. While many agree that they are critical to the success of our state and nation, the Trump administration’s actions to thwart immigration only hurt him at the polls. With new leadership, real solutions to fix our immigration system must come with it.