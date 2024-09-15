SKIP WEILAND, MARIETTA

New rules ensure election certification on time

False claims that the new State Election Board rules could delay election certification continue and have resulted in a baseless lawsuit against the SEB from the state Democratic Party. However, the certification rules actually reduce the chances that any county election board member will refuse to certify.

The rules do not give new powers to board members — state law allows any voter to inspect election-related documents. This material was frequently unavailable by the certification deadline. Board members attempting to abide by state law “to inspect systematically and thoroughly the conduct of primaries and elections” were understandably hesitant to sign a document stating the results were a “true and correct count of the votes cast” without being able to inspect the process.

The new rules ensure election documents will be available by 3 p.m. on the Friday after the election, well before the certification deadline.

DAVID HANCOCK, SUWANEE

Election overseers could threaten voter choices

The quest for control of the highest office in our country has often been contentious, but seldom has the struggle evolved into overseers that could threaten voters’ choices, as has happened now in our state. Former President Donald Trump almost destroyed this fundamental right to elect our president, after his failure to be reelected, when he sent his ragtag “troops” to the Capitol to stop the transfer of power.

This upcoming election might prove even more of a slap at our country’s belief in elections by and for the people. Our governor seems to be struggling with how to succeed in his ambitions for the future while members of the State Election Board are already pouncing on the opportunity to use their power to protect their choice of Trump. The integrity of our democracy is at stake while the integrity of those in control is in shambles.

We must demand our votes be protected from the election booth to the counting room, even if we must call in outside authorities as watchmen.

DIANNE WISNER, ATLANTA

Gross mismanagement at Fulton jail

I just read the Sept. 6 article concerning the Fulton County jail not paying a security contractor and others under contract. The sheriff has asked for $6 million to cover security and other expenses for this year — this after the budget was increased by 66% in 2021 and approved this year.

Are you kidding me? The jail is in disrepair, needing more funding to address issues that should have been addressed through normal maintenance. How did the contracts get approved if there was not enough budget to cover the costs?

The sheriff and any upper management responsible should be fired immediately and lose accreditation. Gross mismanagement is the obvious charge. Hire someone with the knowledge and ethics to run the jail immediately. This guy and his aides are clearly incompetent.

JOE PALLADI, BROOKHAVEN