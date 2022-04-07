With her recent announcement that she would vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for a seat on the Supreme Court, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins sets the example for others to follow. As she explained in her statement, the role of the Senate is to examine the experience, qualifications and integrity of the nominee. It is not to assess whether a nominee reflects the ideology of an individual senator or rules exactly as an individual senator would want.

It used to be that the Senate recognized that elections have consequences and that, absent serious questions about a nominee’s fitness or morality, presidents should be free to place their choices on the court. Consider the cases of two ideologically opposed nominees -- Antonin Scalia and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Scalia was nominated by Reagan and approved 98-0. Ginsburg was nominated by Clinton and approved 96-3. It is time to return to those days.