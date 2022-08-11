BOB JAMES, ATLANTA

Government can’t spend its way out of recession

There is no better example of the disconnect between the Democrat majority in the Senate and the rest of us than the current spectacle, humorously known as a Vote-A-Rama.

The Democrats in the Senate think that tacking more and more ridiculous spending provisions to an already bloated bill is something that average Americans grappling with $4 gas and skyrocketing grocery bills want to see. Despite the Congressional Budget Office and hundreds of economists stating the bill will do nothing to reduce inflation, the Senate pressed on. What happened to “listening to the experts?” The country has tried several times since the 1970s to spend its way out of recessions and use government intervention to end inflation, which has never worked. This latest effort will share the same fate while driving our deficit even higher. We deserve better leadership.

GARY O’NEIL, MARIETTA