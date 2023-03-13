3/14 Readers write

KATHARINE PANZELLA, POWDER SPRINGS

Expanding electrical grid with clean energy will lower costs

Cartoonist Michael Ramirez’s painted assertions on March 7 imply energy costs rise from solar/wind projects expanding the electrical grid. Recent research (e.g., energy policy at the University of Chicago) indicates the opposite.

Instead of increasing consumer energy costs, expansion of the grids will benefit homeowners’ energy budgets. Since using fossil fuels increases excess greenhouse emissions, which cause costly climate damage, it only makes sense that we create new jobs that expand electrical grids. That will ease the transition of utilities to cleaner power sources and help meet the greenhouse reduction goals of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Currently, it takes an average of 4.5 years for federal agencies to complete environmental impact studies of energy projects. We need to speed up the process but preserve their quality. What do we need now? The political will of both chambers to vote for a permitting reform bill that will usher in a cheaper, cleaner energy future. Ask Congress to support it.

BOB JAMES, ATLANTA