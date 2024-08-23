But now we have a second legislature that consists of three unelected GOP members of the State Election Board, whom former President Donald Trump has affectionately nicknamed “pit bulls.” They are usurping the authority of the real General Assembly by enacting rules that effectively reverse a long-standing law governing election certification.

If Vice President Kamala Harris defeats Trump, GOP election board members will, for the first time, have an easier path to create chaos and delay after election day, giving Trump a better chance to overturn the will of the voters.

DON HACKNEY, ATLANTA

Election board rightly increases voter transparency

Here we go again. Remember when the Democrats cynically shrieked that the common sense idea of requiring identification to vote would disenfranchise voters (“Jim Crow 2.0″)? The tumult went away after record election turnouts.

In response to state election investigators finding numerous vote-counting errors, the State Election Board has approved another common sense idea: confirm that the sum of votes from all the precincts equals the total votes reported for a county. Again, on cue, the Dems cynically shriek about voter disenfranchisement.

With the increased transparency demanded of Fulton County Elections, I predict they will surprise us all and correctly add up all of the numbers in the November election, and like Stacey Abrams, this latest wave of “voter rights advocates” will quickly and quietly fade away.

PAUL MILLER, ALPHARETTA