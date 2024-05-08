If she would kindly provide the location of her car, boat or anything of value, I would be happy to demonstrate my full support of and agreement with her poetic symbolism.

PETE BONDESEN, BROOKHAVEN

Emory supporters of Hamas should be removed from school

Emory University is asking for more and worse protests and demonstrations by backing down from its justified actions. The university will be rewarded with continuing protests and increasing violence if no serious consequences are imposed.

The moral distinction between protesting the plight of Gazans and vocal support for terror and genocide is clear. Any students or faculty supporting Hamas should be removed from the school. Any foreign students’ visas should be canceled, and they should be deported back to the countries that produced their attitudes. We should not tolerate such disruptive and violent political insanity in our country.

The reported actions at the University of Georgia in Athens are much more appropriate and effective controls for the situation.

I have suggested investigating the sources of funding and organization for these demonstrations. Professionally printed signs and other supplies, including tents, cost money that students likely would not spend themselves. Follow the money and cease bemoaning the treatment of people disrupting the functioning of the schools.

GEORGE DAUGHTRY, FAYETTE COUNTY