So how is Joe the problem?

JOHN SHACKLETON JR., ATLANTA

DOJ seems to be working for the ‘White House’, not the American people

Whose side is the U.S. Department of Justice/FBI on?

Isn’t it great when the heralded and noble DOJ/FBI drops the case against a Chinese MIT professor accused of spying for China’s Communist Party but has plenty of time and agents to go after parents at school board meetings? Or tracking down Georgians who just happened to be in DC on Jan. 6 and entered “the people’s house.” I remember when the DOJ and FBI were revered for upholding the rights of Americans – and not entrapping and over-prosecuting working-class Americans. If our “democracy” is in danger, it is making the DOJ and FBI political entities, instead of working for “we the people.”

The DOJ should come under the Justices of the Supreme Court, not the “White House.”

RON WEAVER, CUMMING