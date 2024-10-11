Opinion

Readers write

1 hour ago

Trump’s relief effort lies meant to spur fear

This should be the last straw — spreading lies and misinformation about relief efforts when thousands of people are dealing with such upheaval and destruction in their lives caused by Hurricane Helene is unconscionable.

What further proof do people need that former President Donald Trump and the MAGA movement don’t care about the American people? How could any decent human being deliberately tell lies that will cause fear and anguish to those already facing such incredible loss of life and property for political gain? This pattern has been repeated over and over by Trump and his supporters. Spread a lie, cause fear and chaos, and then move on to the next lie, leaving behind kids traumatized by bomb threats to their schools, communities facing upheaval from outside agitators and individuals hounded by vile threats.

Trump is using fear to control this country. It will never be normal again if he is reelected, for he can never accept that the president is elected to serve and serve all the people.

SUSAN LAUTENBACHER, DUNWOODY

Student debt needs compromise, not forgiveness

The topic of federal government student loan forgiveness has long been a controversial and polarizing force. (“Biden student loan forgiveness gets a win,” AJC, Oct. 4).

The concept of a student loan program is valid and affords opportunities to many who otherwise would have been unable to pursue higher education. And when those individuals chose to accept the program, acceptance came with an obligation. Though I understand the hardship of repaying a debt, that is how the system works — or at least how it should work.

Now, many with that financial burden want the government to simply ignore common sense and absolve them of legal accountability — at the expense of others who had no involvement in the process. Rather than debt forgiveness, perhaps a compromise is a more equitable solution. Should the government ameliorate the interest percentage but still require repayment, that would be fair to many.

MICHAEL L. SHAW, STONE MOUNTAIN

