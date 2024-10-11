Trump is using fear to control this country. It will never be normal again if he is reelected, for he can never accept that the president is elected to serve and serve all the people.

SUSAN LAUTENBACHER, DUNWOODY

Student debt needs compromise, not forgiveness

The topic of federal government student loan forgiveness has long been a controversial and polarizing force. (“Biden student loan forgiveness gets a win,” AJC, Oct. 4).

The concept of a student loan program is valid and affords opportunities to many who otherwise would have been unable to pursue higher education. And when those individuals chose to accept the program, acceptance came with an obligation. Though I understand the hardship of repaying a debt, that is how the system works — or at least how it should work.

Now, many with that financial burden want the government to simply ignore common sense and absolve them of legal accountability — at the expense of others who had no involvement in the process. Rather than debt forgiveness, perhaps a compromise is a more equitable solution. Should the government ameliorate the interest percentage but still require repayment, that would be fair to many.

MICHAEL L. SHAW, STONE MOUNTAIN