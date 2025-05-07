DANA R. HERMANSON, MARIETTA

Vaccine refusal verges on child neglect

I am not a scientist. I am a 78-year-old woman who had measles as an infant. My older sister contracted the disease at school and brought it home to me! As the story goes, our parents were very worried because they understood the grim possibilities.

In contrast, none of our children contracted measles. Why? Vaccines. My children attended public schools in upstate New York, Georgia and Ohio, all of which mandated vaccines except for religious reasons, and never once were they even exposed to measles. Not once. Why? Vaccines. Exemptions for religious reasons seem acceptable to me, but refusal to vaccinate for fear of some pseudoscientific, unreasonable thinking that has been proven over and over to be nonsense verges on child neglect or abuse.

MARILYN GOODWIN, ATHENS

UPS pricing causes its downturn

“Amid decrease in demand, UPS to cut 20K jobs, close buildings” (AJC, April 20).

My recent real-life experience might help explain this situation on a micro-micro scale. Last week, I shipped a UPS package for $23.92. I later calculated the cost, apples to apples, at USPS and came up with $13.20 — 81% higher. Never again. Plus, the package was delivered one day later than I paid for and was promised.

TERRY DEMPSEY, GRAYSON

Trump guts government to give rich a tax cut

I’ve watched with astonishment as Trump’s latest henchman, Elon Musk, went through the government like a buzz saw. This was done under the phony claim of finding waste, fraud and abuse.

It’s clear what Republicans think of working people. The Republican-held Congress is now working on Trump’s big, beautiful bill. Amazingly, this bill cuts taxes and guts Medicaid at the same time.

Firing all these federal workers covers only a small portion of the tax cut that goes mostly to the wealthy. All the cuts made to government programs were done to wring another tax cut for the wealthy. Charles Dickens never wrote a story with such cruelty.

BOB LOWTHER, DALLAS