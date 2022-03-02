Now, after the Jan 6th insurrection, where a mob, whipped into a fury by Donald Trump and his minions descended on our nation’s capital and caused honest people to lose their lives, we are essentially being told that Donald Trump is too big and too important to hold accountable for the mayhem that he so clearly incited and delighted in. Perhaps we have not been told verbally or in so many words, but over a year later, no charges have been filed against Trump or any of the other people who were behind this travesty. How can we morally hold the little people in our society accountable if the laws and rules no longer apply to you once you reach a certain level? The hypocrisy hangs heavy in the air. It’s one thing when Trump thinks he is above the law; it’s another when the authorities seem to agree with him.

BOB LOWTHER, DALLAS