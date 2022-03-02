Trump supporters have short memory when it comes to Putin
Some of the same people who revered the previous guy are reviling President Biden for not doing more to stop Putin from invading Ukraine. Yet, the same previous guy has praised Putin for doing the “right thing” in invading. I guess they have to have somebody to blame and can’t take back all their previous ignorance in backing an idiot. Hatred will get you only so far before tearing yourself apart. I remember hearing these same folks telling people to just get behind the President since he was the President -- why can’t they do this now?
DUSTY RHODES HAVERTY, WALESKA
Trump still needs to be held accountable for inciting Jan. 6 insurrection
In the financial downturn of 2008, we found that some big businesses were deemed too big and too important to fail. Perhaps this was true, but it wasn’t true to our free-market capitalist system.
Now, after the Jan 6th insurrection, where a mob, whipped into a fury by Donald Trump and his minions descended on our nation’s capital and caused honest people to lose their lives, we are essentially being told that Donald Trump is too big and too important to hold accountable for the mayhem that he so clearly incited and delighted in. Perhaps we have not been told verbally or in so many words, but over a year later, no charges have been filed against Trump or any of the other people who were behind this travesty. How can we morally hold the little people in our society accountable if the laws and rules no longer apply to you once you reach a certain level? The hypocrisy hangs heavy in the air. It’s one thing when Trump thinks he is above the law; it’s another when the authorities seem to agree with him.
BOB LOWTHER, DALLAS