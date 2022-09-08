L.G. EDMONDS, DECATUR

Pardons for Capitol rioters would move nation backward

There are many Americans like me who have never really been affiliated with a political party but have always been proud Americans.

My entire life, I have had pride in our country as I watched the slow but often-painful progress we have made in civil rights, education and other endeavors.

When a former president of this great country said he would pardon the rioters who attacked the Capitol and our democracy on January 6, it hurt my heart.

To survive as a nation, we must move on and not backward. Please look inside your moral compass and realize the United States of America is a country that values freedom and honesty and is not just about one man and his ego and desire for power.

NANCY INMAN, MARIETTA