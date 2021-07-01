Readers Write

Charles Seabrook’s excellent column “Nature helps us get through pandemic,” June 26, focuses today on one of the positive effects of the pandemic that I hope and believe will continue into the future once all of us cooperate in the vaccination effort and reach herd immunity, preventing the dangerous variants from forming.

Fortunately, Atlanta has come a long way since the “Rescue Atlanta’s Parks” effort a decade ago, giving us more parks to go to. But there is more to do as the Trust for Public Land’s recent ranking of cities’ parkland has shown. Not that it is our rank that matters. What matters is that we have parks - all kinds of parks - and that we take care of them so that we can all enjoy a park within a 10 minute walk as well as parks all around the city and across the state.