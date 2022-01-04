It stretches the imagination to no end to try and figure out how Donald Trump is qualified to know who would be best suited for any political office. Of course, he is probably an expert in grandiose insults and nicknames, as well as trashing our Constitution. He could pick the best sore loser, that’s for sure. Maybe that’s the idea. Fill all these positions with sore losers, and he could be the leader. Don’t we all have one uncle that we can count on to hold forth on what is wrong with America or how our team was robbed of victory by some sinister means? We all have these people in our lives, I suppose. I don’t think I would want their endorsement.

BOB LOWTHER, DALLAS